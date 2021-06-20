Manchester City international emerges on radar of League One club

Portsmouth are interested in signing goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu on loan from Manchester City this summer, a report from The Sun (20/06, p65) has claimed.

Bazunu has yet to make his senior debut for City, and spent last season on loan in League One with Rochdale, making 32 appearances in all competitions for the club as they suffered relegation from the third-tier.

Despite being just 19-years-old, Bazunu has also been capped four times at senior international level by the Republic of Ireland since the start of this year.

Now it seems as though the teenager could once again be on the move back to League One this summer.

According to this latest update, Portsmouth are keen to bring Bazunu to Fratton Park on a temporary basis for the 2021/22 campaign.

The goalkeeper is seemingly likely to leave City on loan this summer, and was linked with Portsmouth’s League One rivals Burton Albion last month.

The Verdict

This could be a potentially decent signing for Portsmouth this summer.

With Craig MacGillivray seemingly set to leave Fratton Park before next season begins, the club are going to have to find a new number one for the 2021/22 campaign.

In Bazunu, they would be getting a player with experience of League One, and a fair amount of potential given his recruitment b a club the size of Manchester City.

However, the fact that this would only be a loan deal, does mean that it would only be a short-term solution for Portsmouth, and they would once again be looking for a new first choice ‘keeper this time next year.