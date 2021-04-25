Manchester City eyeing surprise move for Championship promotion winner

Manchester City are interested in a summer move for Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Foster has made has made 22 Championship appearances this season to help the Hornets claim an immediate promotion back to the Premier League, but has seemingly fallen behind Daniel Bachmann in the goalkeeping pecking order at Vicarage Road.

But despite that, it still seems as though the 38-year-old is attracting interest from the Premier League champions elect.

According to this latest report, City are keen to bring Foster in as a back-up to their current number one, Edersson, for next season.

It is thought that City are unconvinced by their current number two ‘keeper, Zach Steffen, and could send him out on loan next season to try and get him more regular game time.

Should that happen, City are said to be aware that it could be difficult to find a ‘keeper who is happy to play second fiddle to Ederson, and could therefore look for a more experienced option who may be willing to wait for his chance, with Foster apparently an option for that role.

As things stand, there is just over a year remaining on Foster’s contract with Watford, securing his future at Vicarage Road until the end of next season.

The Verdict

It could be argued that this may be the right time for Watford to bid a sad but very fond farewell to Foster.

The chance to play for City simply has to be an appealing one for a player such as Foster, given the chance it would offer him to be part of such a big club, and the welcome financial lift it could give him at the end of his career.

Considering all he has done for Watford over the years, it may be the right thing for the club to do to let him sample that experience while he still can, particularly since he is not playing regularly for the club at the minute.

Indeed, Foster’s contract situation also means this could be Watford’s last chance to receive a fee for him before he potentially becomes a free agent next summer, meaning it could make financial sense for the club as well.