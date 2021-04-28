Manchester City closing in on deal to sign EFL midfielder

Young Rochdale midfielder Ethan Brierley is training with Manchester City ahead of a potential move to the Premier League champions elect, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

The 17-year-old has already made eight appearances in all competitions for Rochdale’s senior side, where it seems he has attracted a fair amount of attention for his performances.

According to this latest update, the teenager has recently spent time training with Manchester City, with the Premier League giants assessing his performances, before deciding whether or not to make an offer to Rochdale for the signing of the midfielder.

Rochdale, who are currently battling relegation from League One, are said to have given permission for Brierley to train with City in recent weeks.

However, it seems that even if his time with City does not work out, Brierley could still get his chance in the Premier League, with other top-ten sides also thought to be interested in the midfielder.

Brierley only signed his first professional contract when he turned 17 earlier this season, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal with Rochdale that secures his future at the club until the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

It does feel like you have to give a fair amount of credit to Brierley here.

There aren’t many players who will get an opportunity such as the one he has been given here, so you have to feel that is testament to his growth and development in recent times.

Indeed, you can’t blame Brierley for looking to secure himself a move to Manchester City, given the chance it would give him to play with some of the best players and win some of the biggest competitions in the world.

You also have to feel that with the financial boost it would give Rochdale at what is such a financially challenging time for clubs, it may not be the worst thing for them if this move was to be completed either.