Manchester City and Tottenham circling Derby County youngster

A number of Premier League clubs are interested in signing 15-year-old Derby County goalkeeper Jack Thompson, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Thompson is considered to be the most promising prospect at his age in his position, and has already been capped by England at youth international level.

That is something that has seemingly led to the teenager attracting plenty of attention from the very top of the footballing pyramid.

According to this latest update, Premier League duo Manchester City and Tottenham are both keen to sign Thompson, as they look to boost their own youth options.

It is thought that Chelsea are also keen on the goalkeeper, but are unable to sign him due to the restrictions the club are under at this moment in time.

With Derby still in administration, the Rams are desperate for funds, and it has been suggested that they will receive a significant fee for the teenager, who is apparently on the books of the 366 Group, who are said to be one of those looking to buy the Championship side.

The Verdict

There will no doubt be some rather mixed feelings on this among those of a Derby County persuasion.

On the one hand, it will be hugely disappointing to lose such a promising young player, without being able to benefit from his ability on the pitch at all.

However, right now, the main priority for Derby is finding the money required to keep the club going until a buyer can be found, and the sale of a player such as Thompson would help them to do that.

As a result, you get the impression that in the circumstances, allowing Thompson to leave for one of these clubs will be the lesser of two evils for Derby.