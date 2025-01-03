Manchester City have added Leeds United target Abdukodir Khusanov to their list of January targets, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The report claims that there are several clubs interested in the RC Lens centre-back, who is considered as one of the best talents in his position.

According to Top Mercato, Leeds have already tabled an offer of €20m for the 20-year-old, with the race hotting up for the player's services.

Manchester City join race for Abdukodir Khusanov

Pep Guardiola will be desperate to add to his squad in January, with Man City struggling to reach their dizzying heights of previous seasons.

The Cityzens' defence has looked vulnerable this campaign, with injuries playing a major part in their demise. Rúben Dias has been a long-term absentee, while John Stones and Nathan Ake have struggled for fitness.

City should have money to spend in the January transfer window. The club spent little in the summer and received a reported £81m for Julian Alvarez, while they received substantial fees for multiple other players too.

Khusanov has been identified as a potential solution to Guardiola's defensive problems and City will be in a strong financial position should they face a battle for his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Paris Saint Germain have all been linked with the Uzbekistan international, who will not be short of options.

Leeds United will have to break bank for Khusanov

Given the stature of clubs linked with Khusanov, Leeds would have to go some way to secure the player's services.

The defender has been in superb form for Lens this season and is attracting interest for a reason. The French club have been defensively sound and Khusanov ranks in the top 97 percentile or higher for interceptions, clearances and shots blocked in Ligue 1.

Daniel Farke's side reportedly tabled a bid of €20m for the defender's services, but the same report by Top Mercato claims Lens' asking price is between €25 and €30.

Such an asking price might prove too steep for Leeds, but if they were to meet the player's asking price, then the French club appear keen to do business.

Abdukodir Khusanov's 2024/25 Ligue 1 statistics - per FootyStats Statistics Total Percentile Appearances 13 63 Goals conceded 7 93 Clean sheets 7 99 Interceptions 23 97 Clearances 57 97 Shots blocked 12 97

With Man City joining the race for Khusanov, Leeds can feel justified that they are chasing a quality centre-back, with the defender flourishing in Ligue 1.

However, given the figures being touted, Farke's side might struggle to match the financial might of their transfer rivals.