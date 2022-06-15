“Managers will be under pressure” – Carlton Palmer assesses Middlesbrough’s and West Brom’s chances of succeeding next season

The Championship has proven to be an exciting and unpredictable division over the last few years, with the upcoming 2022/23 campaign set to be no different.

Two teams who will be hoping to be competing at the top end of the table are Middlesbrough and West Brom, with the duo looking to have a productive summer.

With the window moving quite slowly for both clubs, Chris Wilder and Steve Bruce will be hoping that it picks up pace over the next few weeks or so.

Predicting how both clubs might fare up in the Championship when the new season begins at the end of July, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “I think Chris Wilder will be pushing heavily for promotion next season and so will Steve Bruce.

“Both of those managers will be under pressure to do that next season and I think both of them will be there or thereabouts.”

The verdict

The Championship has thrown out some surprises in recent seasons, with perhaps one of the biggest shocks of last season being West Brom’s drop from the promotion pack.

With a full summer, Bruce will be hoping that he can exit the window in better shape than he entered it in, whilst Wilder will be looking to bolster his attacking options.

From an early glance, the pair should be looking to thrive in the Championship next season, however, with a significant chunk of summer left to play out, it is difficult to be confident in it.

The two clubs have the capacity to recruit well in what remains of this window which will boost their chances of success next term.