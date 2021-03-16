Managerial update involving Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth and Danny Cowley emerges

Former Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley is said to be of interest to both Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth according to the News, as both clubs seek to replace Lee Bowyer and Kenny Jackett respectively.

The report goes on to state that Pompey have already approached Danny and his brother Nicky with a view to the duo taking over the reigns at Fratton Park until the end of the season.

However it is also said that the Addicks hold an interest in the former Imps boss after seeing Bowyer depart the Valley amidst speculation that he is set to takeover at Birmingham City.

It is said that a contract until the end of the campaign on the South Coast is something that Cowley would have to think about after being out of work since July last year, however he is attracted by the size and stature of the club.

The manager’s best previous achievements include winning promotion back to the Football League and the League Two title with Lincoln.

A former Wimbledon youth player, Cowley had previously been linked with a return to the London club as a successor to Glyn Hodges whilst he was also touted as potentially becoming the next Sunderland boss prior to Lee Johnson’s appointment last year.

The Verdict

Pompey could do a lot worse than appointing Cowley as he is one of the best up and coming coaches at Football League level right now.

He’s been out of the game for a long while now and will surely be chomping at the bit to take on a new project.

I definitely think he could get the best out of the squad of players that the club currently has at his disposal and there’s no doubt that he would also feel that promotion is still achievable as we head towards the business end of the campaign.

However I do think the length of contract on offer at Fratton Park could be a sticking point as he is a manager who is likely to prefer a longer project as seen with his stint at Lincoln in the past.