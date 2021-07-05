Managerial revelation emerges involving Bournemouth, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur

Newly appointed Bournemouth boss Scott Parker was reportedly one of the candidates that Tottenham Hotspur considered as an option to be their new manager prior to his departure from Fulham, as per a recent report by The Athletic.

The 40-year-old only has just over two years of managerial experience under his belt after taking on the Fulham job full time after be caretaker and has since seen his stock rise ten fold.

After seeing his side relegated back down to the Sky Bet Championship, Parker was quickly linked with the Bournemouth job, with Jonathan Woodgate being dispensed with in order for the move to take place.

Now in position at the Vitality Stadium, it has been revealed that the former Spurs midfielder was considered by the Premier League side for their then vacant managerial position, until he was deemed as being too in-experienced by the Tottenham hierarchy.

Meanwhile, the ex-West Ham player has already made his first signing for the Cherries, with the South Coast club bringing in Emiliano Marcondes on a free transfer after he left Brentford.

The Verdict

The fact that Parker was linked with such a lucrative and high profile role speaks volumes about his reputation and Bournemouth should be very pleased that they have got their man.

He will bring an exciting style of play to the South Coast and I think they will be up there as one of the favourites for promotion once again.

He inherits a talented squad already and with a few more additions, I think they should be pushing for those automatic spots.

Marcondes is a great start and if they add further quality to what they already have, he will have an embarrassment of riches at his disposal come August when the season finally gets underway.

It’s an exciting time to be a Cherry.