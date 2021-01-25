Managerial candidate opens up on fallout with Sheffield Wednesday player

Paul Cook, one of the coaches linked with the vacant Sheffield Wednesday job, has opened up on his fallout with Owls forward Josh Windass during their time at Wigan.

Cook brought Windass to the DW Stadium during his time as Latics boss but despite being one of their key attacking options, the 27-year-old was sent away from the club last January.

It seemed a strange move at the time but the forward later revealed on Twitter it was due to a breakdown in the relationship between him and Cook.

With the 53-year-old coach continually linked with becoming the next permanent Owls boss, the pair could be set to work together again soon.

Speaking on The Full-Time Whittle podcast, Cook addressed the fallout that led to Windass making the move to Hillsborough.

He said: “With Josh, again there’s two sides to every story, which is always important.

“I think, especially when we weren’t doing so well, Josh probably struggled with the fact that he felt he moved from Rangers to Wigan Athletic, which was valid. There was never a big, massive fallout where people think two people have had this clash where there is no going back from.

“I think over a period of time, it just become beneficial for the team, and for Josh, that he moved on.”

Cook added: “Josh Windass, without a shadow of a doubt, has got all the qualities to be a Premier League footballer. So when people built this up, I was always searching for a formula that made Wigan Athletic win.

“And unfortunately for some lads along the way there was always going to be a bit of collateral damage. There was never the fallout people said, there was never a situation where the relationship was irretrievable, even today I wish Josh Windass every success in his career.

“Josh Windass is not a bad person, he’s not a bad lad. He’s the opposite. He actually loves his football, but there came a point where it was beneficial for both parties to go their separate ways.”

The 27-year-old has become a key man for the Owls, scoring four times and adding two assists this term, and with striking options relatively limited at the club

The Verdict

There’s no doubt that this would be an unwelcome complication should the ex-Latics boss take charge of the Owls.

You get the impression that a reunion between Cook and Windass is not something that either party will be relishing, though the Owls managerial candidate does seem to suggest that the relationship can be salvaged.

Given the task at Wednesday, with the club facing a relegation battle and attacking options not exactly at a premium, you’d imagine that the two will have to find a way to work together should the former Wigan boss get appointed.

That may only be short-term, however, and it would not be a huge surprise if Cook did look to move him on after his arrival if the chance arose.