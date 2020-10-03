Manager update offers Sheffield Wednesday boost in attacker pursuit

Slaven Bilic has offered an update on the future of some of his fringe players and has suggested that exits could be on the cards for them, with Sheffield Wednesday likely interested in what he had to say amid their links to Kenneth Zohore.

West Brom have started the Premier League season with two losses and a draw – though that should have perhaps been a win against Chelsea – and they have been busy adding to their squad in the transfer window.

It appears, then, that we could see a few exits in one capacity or another from the club as the Croatian potentially trims his squad back a little bit and, as per Yorkshire Live, Wednesday are interested in Zohore and he would like to join them.

Bilic was asked about some of his fringe players, including Zohore, and their futures, then, and he had this to say, as quoted by Yorkshire Live:

“That would be good. That’s also an important part of the transfer window, not only because of the budget and it would ease the wages, but because it’s not good to have a squad too big, who’d continue to train after the transfer window shuts.

“We’ll see. They have their contracts, the players who are missing are optimistic that something is going to happen in the club.”

The Verdict

Zohore appears a player surplus to requirements at West Brom right now and this news will boost Wednesday’s hopes of getting him further.

Clearly, there is interest from both sides to get it done but whether an agreement can be reached still remains to be seen.