Manager speaks out on those Leeds United transfer rumours

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has ruled out any possibility of a return to Leeds United for Billy Sharp, insisting he wants to keep the striker at Bramall Lane.

Sharp scored five goals in 35 appearances in all competitions for Leeds during the 2014/15 campaign before rejoining the Blades that summer, and since gone on to help his boyhood club win promotion first from League One to the Championship in 2017, and then to the Premier League last season.

Since that return to the top flight however, Sharp has found opportunities harder to come by, starting just once in the league this season.

That had led to some speculation about a return to Elland Road in the January transfer window for Sharp, with Leeds seemingly looking to add more attacking cover with reports surfacing of an Arsenal recall for the on-loan Eddie Nketiah.

Wilder however, is convinced that Sharp will be making no such move in the coming weeks, and speaking about those rumours ahead of his side’s trip to Liverpool on Thursday, the Blades boss told The Star: “There are hundreds of reports linking people everywhere.

“Billy’s a fantastic player, he doesn’t want to go anywhere and I don’t want him to go anywhere. So as far as I’m concerned that’s the end of the conversation with him.”

Sharp is currently in his third spell with Sheffield United, having previously graduated from their academy before leaving in his 2005, with his second stint at Bramall Lane lasting for three years between 2007 and 2010.

There are currently 18 months remaining on Sharp’s contract at Bramall Lane, securing his future with the club until the summer of 2021.

The Verdict

I don’t think there’s any huge surprise here to be honest.

Nketiah’s apparent departure does mean Leeds will surely need to some need to add some extra attacking options to their ranks in January, and Sharp does have the sort of record that would make him ideal for that role.

However, I can’t really see him wanting to leave his boyhood club while they are playing in the Premier League for any reason, particularly at this stage of his career, which makes it unlikely that he will get a chance to that again at any other point down the line.