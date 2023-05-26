Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui has confirmed that he will assess left-back Ryan Giles before making a decision on his future this summer, speaking to the Express and Star.

The Englishman was one of the first names on the teamsheet throughout the 2022/23 campaign for former loan club Middlesbrough, even though there was a change in manager during the early stages of the season.

He could have easily fallen out of favour under Michael Carrick following a switch to a back four - but Giles adapted to the left-back role extremely well and played a key part for Boro.

Recording 12 assists in 48 competitive appearances for the Teesside outfit, the 23-year-old has done more than enough to either force his way into Wolves' first team or put himself in the shop window ahead of the summer, even though he was unable to guide Boro to promotion.

Carrick's side are keen to take Giles back this summer according to TEAMtalk, but it's unclear whether a move will be sanctioned.

What did Julen Lopetegui say about Ryan Giles' future?

Lopetegui didn't give much away when speaking about the 23-year-old's future - but he certainly didn't rule out the possibility of moving the left-back on this summer.

He said: "We will see. We’re not going to talk about next season now, we’re going to take the decisions after all the players have finished their seasons.

"Of course he’s (Giles) one of our players who’s been on loan and after we will see which players stay with us."

What stance should Ryan Giles take?

A return to the Riverside would probably be ideal for him because he's guaranteed to be a starter there and would be competing in a team that are likely to be at the top end of the Championship next season.

Having already become accustomed to life on Teesside, he shouldn't take too long to settle back in if he did make a return.

And if he can get a decent amount of game time under his belt again next season, that will only help his development.

He isn't guaranteed to be an important first-teamer at Molineux and this is why the player needs to find out what his role will be in the Midlands before taking a stance on his future.

If he's going to get the chance to play regularly for Wolves, he should stay there. But otherwise, he needs to push for an exit because he won't fulfil his potential unless he's playing every week.

Even if he has to take the step back down to the Championship, it would be worth it if he's going to start regularly in the second tier. And a return to Boro would be good for him.