Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan has reiterated that the Terriers are open to the prospect of allowing Karlan Grant to leave the club, but that at the moment no other side have made a suitable offer.

Grant has been a notable absentee from Huddersfield’s squad during the first three matches of the season, and he was again left out of the squad for the visit of Nottingham Forest on Friday night. The 23-year-old, who registered 19 goals in the league last term, has been consistently linked with a move to West Brom.

The forward’s absence has left Huddersfield looking light of options upfront, but against Nottingham Forest Fraizer Campbell still showed that he has the quality to score goals for the Terriers and help them edge tight matches.

Speaking to Sky Sports, via Birmingham Live, Corberan revealed that Grant has so far not been part of his plans this season because it was thought he would be sold, but that they will assess his situation if there are no suitable offers made for him by the time the transfer window closes.

He said: “The situation with Grant is, from when I arrived here, has always been the same.

“Grant is a player that is focused is on trying to (find) the next step in his career and at the same time the club understands the situation from the day I arrived here. “I wasn’t working with him because we were thinking he won’t be in the future of the club. “But at he same time we don’t know what is going to happen in the market until the last moment. “We will see what is going to be the situation.” The verdict

Grant’s situation is beginning to drag on a little longer than anyone would have been wanting, with Huddersfield needing the money they would get for the forward to reinvest in the squad especially in the forward area where they are light on numbers.

The 23-year-old showed last season that he can be an excellent performer even in a struggling side in the Championship, so were he to end up staying there is no reason why Corberan could not reintroduce him to the squad and get him firing once again.

However, it seems West Brom are still trying to persuade the Terriers to allow him to leave the club, and if he does leave Huddersfield will need the time to go and find a replacement for him. Therefore, it is in the interests of the Terriers that this situation is resolved sooner rather than later.