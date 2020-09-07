Manager speaks as Celtic eye move for EFL signing

Lee Bowyer has confirmed that Charlton have turned down an offer from Celtic for Alfie Doughty and has advised the youngster to remain with the Addicks for at least another season, as per the South London Press.

Charlton are back in League One for the new season and head to Crewe Alexandra for the first match of the new league campaign.

They played Swindon Town in the EFL Cup at the weekend, meanwhile, booking a place against West Ham in the second round with a win, and Bowyer has revealed Celtic were at the game watching Doughty, as well as saying that a bid has been turned down.

Bowyer commented:

“We did turn down an offer from Celtic.

“And they were at the game at the weekend, from what I understand.

“But we’ve not heard anything since.

“In an ideal world, and this is just me speaking on how I would advise Alfie, it would be for him to sign another deal and do another year – do a full season with us.”

The Verdict

It is easy to agree with Bowyer here.

Celtic are a massive club and playing for them would be huge for many a player but it might be too soon in Doughty’s career for such a switch.

He needs to be playing regularly and honing his craft and there’d be no guarantees of that in Glasgow.

Remaining at Charlton and getting plenty of minutes would surely be the wisest choice for him in 20/21 and it seems as though Bowyer is going to try and get that to be the course of action he follows.