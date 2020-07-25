Manager revelation underlines lack of clarity in Birmingham boardroom

Harry Redknapp has revealed that whilst manager at Birmingham City he had no real idea of who the owner of the club was, as quoted by Birmingham Live.

The Blues eventually got their act together in the Sky Bet Championship after the restart and secured safety after Pep Clotet left the club.

They are looking for their next manager, then, and whoever comes in will surely be looking for some assurances from the owners who have been rather trigger happy in the recent past.

Indeed, they’ve come in for criticism from supporters and Redknapp revealed a real lack of clarity in the boardroom when he was there.

He said:

“I met up with Dong, that’s it. I’m not sure which one was the owner, there were two gentlemen there I met, and I’m not sure who was who really. I couldn’t put my life on who was the boss and who wasn’t.”

The Verdict

The Blues have kicked about the lower echelons of the Championship table for the last few years and they’ll want to start climbing the table.

You need stability at a club from the top down to do that, though, and Blues have, at times, not exactly painted a picture of stability.

However, they’ll be looking to get their next managerial appointment and then kick on into the new season, with it getting underway in the middle of September.