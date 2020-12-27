Manager reveals Norwich City player set for Carrow Road exit

MK Dons manager Russell Martin has confirmed that forward Carlton Morris is set to return to Norwich City from his loan spell before being sold by the Canaries on a permanent deal to a Championship club.

Morris has been in excellent form for MK Dons during his loan spell from Norwich so far this campaign and has fired in three goals and one assist in 18 League One appearances as well as averaging 1.1 shots and one key pass per game (Sofascore). However, he was left out of the squad for the 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers on Boxing Day.

The forward has been linked with a potential move to Barnsley, with the Championship outfit having been thought to be weighing up a potential January move for the 25-year-old. That could now be on the cards after it emerged that a Championship club, thought to be Barnsley, have been in talks with Norwich over a permanent move.

Speaking to the media following MK Dons’ win against Bristol Rovers, Martin revealed that Morris was left out after it had been made clear that the forward was in talks with a Championship club over the prospect of making a permanent move. While he admitted he would have liked to have signed him but that the League One club could not compete financially.

He said: “Carlton is in talks about a permanent move to a Championship club,” the manager confirmed. “Norwich have been really transparent and open about it. And credit to him, he was willing to play today but it’s a tough one – I know what’s at stake for him and his career.

“We’d have loved to sign him, and he’d have loved to have stayed but with the salary cap, we cannot compete with a Championship club – that’s the brutal reality. Norwich were happy for him to stay with us, but he’s in the last six months of his contract and it’s an offer they cannot turn down.”

The verdict

Morris has clearly been a vital part of MK Dons’ side during the first half of the campaign, and that has seen the likes of Barnsley become interested in taking him from Norwich on a permanent deal in January. The 25-year-old’s long-term future was always going to be away from Carrow Road but he has done well to play himself into a move back to the Championship.

The forward is entering the last few months of his current deal at Norwich, who are unlikely to offer him fresh terms. Therefore the Canaries will be pleased that they might be able to get a fee for him and avoid losing him on a free transfer in the summer. Morris had been out on loan at a number of clubs over the last few years and was in need of finding a permanent home.

If indeed Barnsley is to be his destination, then it would be a good addition for the Tykes, with the forward, although not the most prolific, having the ability to link the play in the final third. He will be full of confidence and arrive with a point to prove that he is indeed good enough to be playing at Championship level.