Manager reveals January hopes for on-loan Sheffield Wednesday man

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says he is hopeful that on-loan goalkeeper Cameron Dawson is not recalled by parent club Sheffield Wednesday in January.

After falling down the pecking order at Hillsborough, Dawson joined Exeter on a season-long loan back in the summer transfer window.

Since then, the goalkeeper has been an ever present for the Grecians in League Two, helping them to second place in the current fourth-tier standings.

But with many players possessing January recall options in their loan deals, it seems Taylor is hopeful that Wednesday do not take up the option to bring Dawson back to Hillsborough at the turn of the year.

Discussing the 26-year-old’s future beyond January, the Exeter boss told Devon Live: “We are desperate to keep him in January because we think he is the best keeper at our level and possibly the level above.



“It would suggest that Sheffield Wednesday would not want to loan him to a League One club as that is their level and their opposition, so if they were to loan him out, it would be to a League Two club, like ourselves.

“The fact that he is enjoying it here, we have a good relationship with Sheffield Wednesday and it is a season-long loan points us in the direction that he will still be here come the end of January.”

Prior to his move to Exeter, Dawson had made 76 appearances in all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday.

The goalkeeper still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract with Sheffield Wednesday, securing his future at Hillsborough until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

It would seem to make sense for Sheffield Wednesday to allow Dawson to stay with Exeter beyond the January window.

With Burnley loanee Bailey Peackock-Farrell establishing himself as number one in Darren Moore’s side, and Joe Wildsmith on hand as back-up, there doesn’t seem to be a need to recall Dawson right now.

As a result, given that as Taylor says, Wednesday are not going to want to loan him to a League One rival, and with Exeter battling at the top of League Two, there doesn’t seem to be many better clubs to send him to right now.

You feel therefore this is one that should be left alone in January, and given Dawson is enjoying plenty of game time, and success, at Exeter, you imagine he will be happy to stay where he is until the end of the season as well.