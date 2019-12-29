Manager reveals Fulham’s interest in eight-goal attacker

Fulham are interested in signing Esteghal striker Mehdi Ghaedi in the January transfer window, the Iranian club’s former manager Andrea Stramaccioni has claimed.

Ghaedi is a versatile attacker who can play anywhere across the forward line, and has impressed so far this season, scoring eight goals in 16 league appearances for his current club (as per Soccerway).

It seems that return has caught the attention of Championship promotion chasers Fulham, if the 21-year-old’s former manager is to be believed at least.

Speaking to a print edition of Corriere Dello Sport, Stramaccioni, who has just returned from a six-month spell in charge of Esteghal, spoke in glowing terms about Ghaedi’s recent development, with the Italian quoted as saying: “One of my greatest satisfactions is having contributed to the growth of Mehdi Ghaedi.

“He is a twenty-year-old boy, last year he played only four games. He was the left-winger, I changed his role, convincing him to make the second striker.”

Describing the approach he took with Ghaedi, and the change it has brought about in the forward, as well as that interest from the Championship, Stramaccioni continued: “It was not easy: he’s a niche player. The captain came to me to say: mister, leave it alone.

“Instead I insisted, thinking of players of his size like Papu Gomez, Di Natale or Giovinco. If they see the goal they become devastating.

“Now he is the top scorer of the championship and Fulham want him.”

Esteghal are currently fifth in the Iranian top flight after 16 games of the campaign, five points adrift of league leaders Persepolis with just under half of the season remaining.

The Verdict

This is an intriguing claim from Stramaccioni.

It is hard to know just how he is aware of that interest in Ghaedi from Fulham, and it would be interesting to see how such a move would pan out for the 21-year-old.

You can see why Fulham may want to add to their attacking ranks in January, given they will not want to have to rely on Aleksander Mitrovic alone, particularly if they are faced with interest from the Premier League in their top scorer at the turn of the year, although you wonder whether Ghaedi would be the best fit to fill that role, given the size of the move he would making with a switch to Craven Cottage.