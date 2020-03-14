Manager reveals discussions over short-term future of West Brom man

Barrow manager Ian Evatt has revealed that his club are in discussions with West Bromwich Albion over extending the loan of teenage striker Jamie Soule.

Soule is coming towards the end of his one-month deal at the National League side and despite having not had many opportunities to impress, it appears the Bluebirds are keen to lengthen his stay at the Cumbrian club.

The 19-year-old has made just two substitute appearances for Barrow, who are top of the National League as things stand.

However, striker Scott Quigley is set to miss the next three games due to suspension, meaning that the Bluebirds are short of options in the forward line and are hoping to keep Soule until the end of the season.

Evatt explained to the Mail that though the teenager had not featured much so far, Barrow were keen to ensure he stayed in the North West for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign.

He said: “We’re in dialogue with West Brom at the moment about extending it.

“Obviously, he’s frustrated with his lack of game time but I will say that this month he’s been extremely unlucky because we’ve had three games where the wind was that bad that it wouldn’t have suited him, with him being a small and slight footballer.

“Then against Notts County, you’re thinking about bringing him on and Scott gets sent off and we were down to ten, so he’s been ever so unlucky.

“I think he’s a very talented young player, I’ve been very impressed with his attitude and he works and trains really well.

“He might end up back at West Brom, and I wish him all the best if he does, but if not we’ll happily welcome him back with open arms and extend his loan until the end of the season.”

Soule joined the Baggies at the age of eight and developed through the club’s academy system.

The teenager has shown his quality in front of goal for both the U18 and U23 sides–grabbing seven goals and five assists in 13 Premier League 2 appearances this season before moving on loan to Barrow.

The Bluebirds match against Wrexham in the National League today has been postponed

The Verdict

You can completely understand why Evatt would be keen to keep Soule at the club until the end of the season given his record for the Baggies age-group sides.

The 19-year-old seems to have impressed at the National League club despite not featuring much so far.

You’d understand some slight concern from the Baggies given he has only featured twice off the bench but with question marks over the Premier League 2 season, it might be the right move.

It will be interesting to see how this progresses.