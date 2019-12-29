Manager responds to Manchester United’s reported interest in midfielder

Pep Clotet has insisted that Jude Bellingham’s attention is solely on Birmingham City amid reported interest from Manchester United.

The 16-year-old has come up leaps and bounds under the Spaniard this season, making a total of 21 appearances in all competitions for Blues.

The homegrown midfielder has produced a string of solid, impressive performances in the heart of midfield, and also has two goals to his name after a standout campaign thus far.

Those performances have not gone unnoticed, though, with reports claiming that Manchester United are keeping tabs on Bellingham ahead of a potential move.

It is claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s assistant, Mike Phelan, has been watching the young midfielder in action in recent weeks, with the January transfer window just around the corner.

But via Birmingham Live, Clotet has insisted that Bellingham’s is focused solely on life at Birmingham, and hopes the midfielder repays him for the faith he has shown in him.

Can you get 18 out of 18 on this Birmingham quiz?

1 of 18 Who did Birmingham beat on Boxing Day last season at St Andrew's? Stoke City Leeds United Aston Villa West Brom

He said: “The only thing I can say is that I have a lot of conversations with Jude to help him make the best of himself, as well as the players having a lot of conversations with him, and he has never mentioned anything else.

“I have never seen him not focused on us, and only on us. The club hasn’t mentioned anything to me about Jude Bellingham.

“It’s normal that the scouts are coming and I think that’s good for us. It’s good for the club to attract this kind of attention. We have a lot of good players here, not only Jude, so they might see someone else and that’s only good for everyone.

“I think Jude is very committed to doing his best for this club.”

Birmingham currently sit 16th in the Sky Bet Championship table, and face high-flying Leeds United this afternoon on the back of four games without a win.

The Verdict

It’s a massive decision for Bellingham to make, especially at his age – does he reject one of the biggest clubs in the world to stay at Birmingham?

At this stage of his career, I think it’s all about playing regularly and continuing to develop as a player, and under Clotet at Birmingham, he is playing week in week out, which is all he can really ask for.

If he moved to Man Utd and played for the under-23s every week, what good would that do for his development? All the hard work he has put in this season would be somewhat undone, in my opinion.