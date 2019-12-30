Manager responds to Liverpool transfer links

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has responded to fresh reports that the Swans are edging closer to a deal for Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster, reports WalesOnline.

The Championship side have been linked with the 19-year-old across the past month, as the likes of Bristol City and Crystal Palace have also been monitoring the forward’s situation at Anfield.

Before Swansea’s 0-0 draw with Barnsley, it was reported by The Athletic that the club had held talks with Liverpool in an attempt to lure the striker to The Liberty Stadium, however, manager Cooper has moved quickly to quash the fresh speculation.

The 40-year-old said: “No update, apart from, it’s common knowledge that there’s no money.

“We’re going into January now. We’re not going to get frustrated when we see other clubs that are bringing players in and have a few quid to spend.

“We’re not going to be comparing ourselves to that because otherwise you’re focusing on something that’s not in your control.

“We are where we are, and my belief is to work really hard and get the best out of the players we have, because they’re giving their best.”

Cooper has coached the young Englishman before, with Brewster finishing as top scorer at the under-17 World Cup in 2017, as the England squad under Cooper’s tutelage were able to bring the under-17 World Cup back to England.

19-year-old Brewster is highly thought of at Anfield and it is thought that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is aiming to get his young talent out temporarily in January for more game time, having made two appearances in the Carabao Cup for the European Champions this season.

The Verdict

From the outside looking in, it seems evident that Cooper isn’t planning on bringing anybody into the club, however, it could always prove to be a red herring as he prepares to make his move in secret.

Brewster is a player that would suit the play style of Cooper and Swansea, however, the Swans manager is right when he admits that the financial burden may not be worth it.