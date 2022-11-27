Manager reacts to Huddersfield’s decision over on-loan striker

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson has voiced his frustration at not being allowed to play striker Kyle Hudlin in their FA Cup second round defeat to Chesterfield.

Hudlin’s parent club Huddersfield prevented the striker from playing in the competition once again having been unavailable for the previous tie against National League South side Weymouth.

The 22-year-old is on a season-long loan from the Championship side but has been unable to play in any of the FA Cup games so far. The Dons were knocked out of the FA Cup on Saturday following a 2-0 defeat to Paul Cook’s National League side.

Wimbledon only registered one shot on target during the 90 minutes, with Jackson unable to bring on a senior striker to change the game, with Hudlin potentially going into the game full of confidence after scoring in the 1-0 win over Sutton United in midweek.

Speaking to London News Online, Jackson said: “It was Huddersfield’s call. We asked for permission for him to play in the FA Cup, but it wasn’t granted, so we have to respect that.

“But it does affect the changes that you’re making. When you’re looking at the game and the type of game it was today, you’re bringing a Hudlin on. He had a good game in the week and he has been affecting games, so it left us light on the bench – we know that.”

Hudlin scored 13 in 57 appearances for his previous side Solihull Moors and has so far racked up just eight appearances from the bench this season.

Huddersfield due hold a recall clause on the forward so could call him back in January should they see fit, although it is unknown whether that might be their intention or not.

The Verdict

It will leave Jackson frustrated due to his lack of options but this is the issue when teams rely on loan players.

Portsmouth have had the same issue with Owen Dale recently and it is a surprise, especially with Hudlin.

The only reasoning possible is that a recall is on the cards, however, considering Huddersfield have more experienced options available to them for what are one off games, it makes sense to allow Hudlin to play.