Manager reacts as Celtic, Rangers are linked with EFL flyer

Mark Warburton has played down talk of Bright Osayi-Samuel leaving QPR this summer transfer window as the Hoops look to try and keep hold of the winger.

The R’s had a good start to their Championship campaign at the weekend as they beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at home, with goals from Lyndon Dykes and Ilias Chair.

Bright Osayi-Samuel also featured despite the ongoing rumours over his head and put in a good performance for the Hoops, underlining why the club would obviously like to keep him if they can.

Right now, he’s got less than a year left on his current contract and the Hoops want to try change that but no deal has been struck and, therefore, it’s boosting speculation with Rangers and Celtic among those linked.

As quoted by West London Sport, though, Warburton has looked to put a dent in the hopes of any sides that might have felt that they were close to getting him:

“There’s lots of media speculation – none of it true.

“He’s a young lad and is (supposedly) going to all these clubs – it’ll be AC Milan next.

“You read every day that it’s a different club. Now Rangers are apparently coming in and now someone else.

“He’s 22 years old and he’s dealing with this. It’s part and parcel of being an elite player and having your profile raised.

“He’s dealing with it very well and deserves credit for the way he’s dealing with it.”

The Verdict

It’s that time of the year.

With Osayi-Samuel yet to sign a new contract with the club, speculation is bound to increase around him and so it is doing.

He’s a good player with a lot of talent, of course, and the Hoops are going to try and keep him the best they can.