Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell has admitted that he would love to keep right-back Max Johnston at Fir Park beyond the summer transfer window, speaking candidly to the Daily Record.

The 19-year-old has been an important player for the Scottish Premiership side in recent months, returning from his loan spell at Cove Rangers and becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet.

However, Kettlewell's men could be the victims of their own success with the young defender - because he is attracting interest from elsewhere ahead of the summer window.

Burnley and West Brom joined by other Championship teams in this race

The Daily Record reported Burnley's interest in him last month - and they could be a more attractive club to come to than they already were with the club now confirmed to be competing in the Premier League next season.

Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion are also thought to be keeping tabs on him, with the quartet potentially set to provide the Clarets with competition in this race.

It has been claimed that Motherwell have offered him a contract in their quest to keep him - but it's currently unclear whether the teenager will put pen to paper to extend his stay at his current side.

Interest from teams south of the border could potentially push him closer to the exit door.

What did Stuart Kettlewell say?

Speaking about Johnston's future, Motherwell's boss told the Daily Record: "Sometimes everything else going on in the background can be a bit of a distraction, but he gets full marks from me with how he has handled himself in this situation.

"I can assure people that we would love to have him here next season."

What stance should Max Johnston take?

He would face competition for a starting spot at both Turf Moor and The Hawthorns, although he would probably have a better chance of winning regular game time at West Brom.

Darnell Furlong and Taylor Gardner-Hickman can start on the right-hand side for Carlos Corberan - but the latter has often played in midfield and Johnston could easily overtake Furlong in the pecking order.

With this in mind, a move to the Midlands could be a positive one for the 19-year-old if he had that opportunity.

Luton could give him regular starts with Cody Drameh leaving at the end of the season, although the Hatters could win promotion to the top flight and target alternatives.

Norwich, meanwhile, could benefit from having the teenager at their disposal if Max Aarons leaves, though the Canaries are another team who could secure promotion. Blackburn are another side in the play-off mix.

One team he may not benefit from going to is Burnley - because Connor Roberts and Vitinho can already start in that area and his starting opportunities are likely to be limited in Lancashire.