Manager offers update on future of on-loan Nottingham Forest man

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says the club will not be recalling midfielder Luke Freeman from his loan spell with Nottingham Forest this month.

Freeman joined Forest on a season-long loan back in the summer transfer window, and it seems that despite issues at Bramall Lane, he will be seeing out the entirety of his spell with the Championship club.

Wilder’s side have found themselves hampered by injury issues in recent weeks, with the Blades struggling to fill their bench in recent weeks.

But it seems Sheffield United will not be bringing Freeman back prematurely in order to help provide cover amid those injury problems at the club.

Asked whether that was an option for the Blades, Wilder was quoted by Yorkshire Live as simply saying: “No, he’s there for the season”.

Since making his move to Forest in the summer, Freeman has made nine appearances in all competitions for the club, having found himself sidelined by a hernia problem in recent weeks.

Forest do have the option to make Freeman’s loan move to The City Ground permanent at the end of the season.

The Verdict

This is probably something of a boost for Forest.

Although he has been out injured in recent weeks, Freeman is still a quality player when fit, and could help them get out of the somewhat precarious position they find themselves in at the wrong end of the Championship table.

Indeed, you also feel as though Freeman himself may be happy with this situation, given he had struggled for game time at Sheffield United, but could compete for opportunities at Forest when fit.