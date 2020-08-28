Manager offers Jack Butland future update as Southampton circle

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has offered the latest on Jack Butland’s future after recent speculation concerning the goalkeeper and a potential move to Southampton.

The England international has perhaps been shy of his best for a while with the Potters but many know that he is a top stopper on form and certainly capable of playing in the top flight.

Indeed, with that said, Paul Joyce of The Times recently reported that he could head to Southampton in a swap deal involving Saints’ number 2 Angus Gunn, and O’Neill has offered an update concerning the stopper in light of that.

Quoted by the Stoke Sentinel, the manager said:

“I think it’s a pretty straightforward situation to be honest. Jack has got a year left on his contract. If he stays here, it’s in his interests to have a really good season. If he has a really good season, that will be good for Stoke.

“But equally, as his agent has been in the paper talking about his situation and leaving the club, if Jack were to leave, then that is a situation we have to deal with – and if that opportunity arises that might be something we look at.”

The Verdict

O’Neill is rather keeping his powder dry here over the reported interest from the men from St Mary’s but it does seem clear that he would like to keep the goalkeeper at Stoke if at all possible.

He’s obviously a goalkeeper of considerable talent and if he can find form and confidence he’d be massive for Stoke next season.

Similarly, though, if Saints sign him and he does well he’d quickly be pushing for the number 1 spot on the south coast.