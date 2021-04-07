Manager makes player admission as club look to secure transfer agreement with Nottingham Forest

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has confirmed that he wants to sign Marcus McGuane from Nottingham Forest on a permanent basis, and he indicated a deal could be close.

The midfielder joined the U’s on loan earlier in the season and he made an instant impression in League One. However, a thigh injury saw McGuane’s spell at the club cut short.

Nevertheless, he clearly left a positive impression, with Robinson explaining to the Oxford Mail how he is confident an agreement can be reached with Forest, as he made it clear how important McGuane was to the team.

“Everyone knows how much I want him back here. He wants to be back here as well. We’re working extremely hard and hopefully we can have some news on him. He’s certainly a player that we know the owners want.

“We know Notts Forest are happy with it and we’re happy with what we think we can get out of the deal. Hopefully in the next seven days we can have some news.”

It’s not clear how much Forest would get for the player, and he could depart without having made a first-team league appearance for the club.

The verdict

Robinson’s comments here make it sound like this is a transfer that will happen, and you have to say that it’s a good deal for Oxford as they are getting a player they know suits their system.

Some may be surprised to see Forest cashing in, but the reality is that they have plenty of midfielders at the club, and Chris Hughton is trying to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion next season, so the standard will be high.

So, this could be a deal that suits all parties. At 22, McGuane needs to be playing each week and it will be interesting to see how his career progresses.

