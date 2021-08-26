Manager makes clear claim over situation of Huddersfield Town transfer target

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has insisted that it would take ‘quite a bit’ of money to secure a move for midfielder Lewis Ferguson before the transfer window closes amid Huddersfield Town’s interest.

It has been reported recently by The Sun that the Terriers are eyeing up a potential swoop for Ferguson before the transfer window comes to a close.

The report from The Sun outlined that Huddersfield had made checks on the potential availability of the midfielder. That comes as they potentially prepare to cope without Lewis O’Brien who is attracting the interest of Leeds United.

Carlos Corberan’s side are believed to potentially be set to recoup around £8 million if O’Brien makes the move to Leeds ahead of the deadline and that would release some funds for them to make a move for Ferguson.

Speaking to the Scotsman, Glass has insisted that Aberdeen would not be willing to allow Ferguson to leave the club on the cheap before the window closes. He also reiterated the Scottish side’s desire to ensure that the 22-year-old remains with them for this season.

He said: “We want him here. To get him away is going to take quite a bit, clubs know that.

“Our players are attractive. The club is in a strong position, looking to build as successful a season as we can.”

The verdict

This is a blow to Huddersfield’s chances of securing a move for Ferguson, but in truth it is not anything that you would not expect to hear from Glass on the midfielder’s situation at this point in the transfer window.

The issue for Huddersfield if they sell O’Brien to Leeds will be that Aberdeen will know that they have just had a large cash injection. They will therefore be aware that the Terriers have the resources to spend money on the 22-year-old and that will drive up his potential valuation.

Ferguson appears to be the perfect fit for Huddersfield and he would be a quality replacement for O’Brien for sure. The 22-year-old would be able to add an extra goal threat from midfield and has all of the attributes needed to replace the role that O’Brien performs in their side.

Huddersfield might have to be prepared to spend more money than they would like to sign Ferguson because time is running out for Aberdeen to find a potential replacement of their own.

From these comments from Glass, Aberdeen appear to be very relaxed over his situation and it is going to be up to Huddersfield to try and alter their position in terms of wanting to keep hold of the 22-year-old.