Manager makes admission over future of player targeted by Blackburn and Middlesbrough

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has admitted that the club are still trying to secure a new contract for winger Ryan Hedges, amid interest from the Championship.

It has been reported in recent months that both Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough are keen on bringing Hedges to the second-tier of English football in the not too distant future.

As things stand, Hedges is out of contract with Aberdeen at the end of this season, meaning he could sign a pre-contract agreement with either Rovers or ‘Boro from next month.

However, it seems Glass has not given up hope of keeping the 26-year-old at Pittodrie beyond next summer.

Providing an update on talks over a new contract for Hedges after his side’s 2-0 win at home to Livingston on Wednesday night, Glass was quoted by The Daily Record as saying: “We’re trying, you can take a horse to water….

“He was good but disappointed he didn’t get two or three goals tonight. He was in good positions and if you take the goalkeeper out the net would be bursting.”

Hedges scored his first league goal of the campaign in that win, meaning he has now scored 16 times in 79 appearances in all competitions for Aberdeen since joining from Barnsley in 2019.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be one to keep an eye out for over the next few weeks.

Both Blackburn and Middlesbrough do look as though they could benefit from the addition of some extra options in attack, and given he can both score and assist, Hedges could be a good option to fill that role.

However, for that same reason, Aberdeen will no doubt be keen to keep him around if possible, so it is probably no surprise to hear Glass confirm that contract talks are ongoing.

Considering Hedges will be able to agree deals with Championship clubs from next month, you would expect those discussions to come to a head one way or another, sooner rather than later, and then Blackburn and Middlesbrough’s prospects of a deal, will become clearer.