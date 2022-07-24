Manager makes admission over failed Coventry City and Burnley transfer talks

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has expressed his delight at the fact midfielder Callum O’Hare will be staying at the club this summer.

O’Hare’s future has been the subject of much speculation this summer, with the Sky Blues’ Championship rivals Burnley having been heavily linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

However, that move will no longer be happening, after it was reported earlier in the week that the move was off, after the two clubs failed to agree terms on a deal.

Now it seems as though that is something that is welcome news to Robins, as he continues his preparation for the new season.

What was the score the last time Coventry City played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 The Emirates Stadium? 5-0 L 4-0 L 3-0 L 2-0 L

Speaking to Coventry Live about the news that O’Hare will be staying at the club, the Coventry boss said: “Fantastic news! I said before he is a fans’ favourite but he’s also a favourite in the dressing room and he’s a really good player.

“The players love him, the staff love him – he’s just an infectious character and it’s the energy you get from him, and his energy being around is just second to none.

“Fantastic news! I said before he is a fans’ favourite but he’s also a favourite in the dressing room and he’s a really good player.

“The players love him, the staff love him – he’s just an infectious character and it’s the energy you get from him, and his energy being around is just second to none.”

Since joining Coventry, initially on loan, back in 2019, O’Hare has made 135 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 12 goals and providing 22 assists.

There are still two years remaining on the midfielder’s contract with the club, securing his future at the CBS Arena until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

You can’t blame Robins for being so happy about the news that O’Hare is staying at the club.

For starters, the midfielder is a huge attacking threat in the Championship, and it will be a major boost to Coventry’s chance this season, if they keep him around.

Beyond that, the fact Coventry stood firm over their valuation, also shows that the club are willing to back Robins in the transfer market, which should give him confidence about the rest of the deals he wants to do.

As a result, there should be a fair amount of positivity around the club heading into the start of the new season next weekend.