Manager makes admission about Cardiff City player ahead of Saturday reunion

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley says he is not surprised to see midfielder Ryan Wintle thriving at Cardiff City.

Having joined the Bluebirds on a permanent deal from Crewe last summer, Wintle made three appearances for the club before being loaned to Blackpool on the final day of that transfer window.

The midfielder impressed during his time at Bloomfield Road, becoming an important figure for the Seasiders during his 18 games for the club.

That prompted Cardiff to recall the 24-year-old from his loan spell in early January, and Wintle has quickly established himsef as a regular in the Welsh capital.

Since returning to Cardiff, Wintle has only failed to start one league game for the club, proving an important figure in the Bluebirds’ upturn in form that has seen them pull away from the Championship relegation zone.

Wintle could now be set to come up against some familiar faces when Blackpool make the trip to Cardiff on Saturday afternoon, and it seems he will be facing a manager in Critchley, who always expected this form from him.

Speaking about Wintle’s form for Cardiff ahead of this game, the Seasiders boss told the Blackpool Gazette: “I’m not at all surprised by that. Ryan was fantastic for us and I fully understood why Cardiff wanted to recall him in January.

“He’s gone into their team and has helped them improve their form because they’ve picked up some good results. That doesn’t surprise me.” The Verdict It did seem strange that then Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy was willing to let Wintle leave the club on loan, so soon after signing him. You would have expected the Bluebirds to give him more of a chance to prove himself in the at this level, something he managed to do at Blackpool. Steve Morison’s decision to recall him therefore certainly made sense, and it looks to have paid off with the midfielder now thriving in the Welsh capital. You feel therefore, Cardiff will be unlikely to let him go so quickly again, and it will be interesting to see what impact he can make against his former club this afternoon.