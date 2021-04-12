Manager issues verdict on Derby, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke target

Swindon Town boss John Sheridan has issued his verdict on Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, and Stoke City target Akin Odimayo, suggesting the 21-year-old still has a lot to learn.

A report from TEAMtalk ahead of the weekend revealed that the defender has turned heads with his performances in his first season with Swindon.

Odimayo joined the League One club after leaving Reading and it is understood that Derby, Stoke, Wednesday, and Preston North End are all keen on him with the Robins likely to take up a one-year option on him and then cash in.

Speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, Sheridan revealed he was unaware of any interest and issued his verdict on the in-demand defender.

He said: “I’m not aware of any interest – I haven’t seen that anywhere. I can see why teams are interested, but he’s been in and out of the team here. He’s performed well at times and then he hasn’t performed well.

“He’s a young lad who’s learning the game, and he’s got a lot to learn still. He needs to push himself a lot more to firstly get a regular starting place and make it so that a manager has no doubt in his mind that he’s going to turn up.

“He needs to be consistently performing well if it’s Championship clubs looking at him and a move does work out, but first and foremost, he needs to concentrate on what he’s doing at Swindon and try to get a regular starting spot in the team.”

The 21-year-old has featured 33 times in his first season with Swindon, playing as both a centre-back and a right-back.

Odimayo is a product of Reading’s academy but only played one senior game for the Berkshire club before his exit last summer.

He would likely be keen to get back to the Championship if the opportunity arose but his task, for the time being, is to try and keep Swindon in League One.

The Verdict

The Swindon boss’ verdict will likely make interesting reading for fans of the four clubs thought to be in pursuit.

Sheridan’s not been overly positive about his player here but that’s perhaps no surprise given there is interest in him.

You can certainly see where he is coming from as well, there’s a lot to like about Odimayo but he is certainly raw.

This is likely one to keep an eye on ahead of the summer.