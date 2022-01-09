Manager hits out at individual after Blackpool transfer offer

Oxford boss Karl Robinson was left angered with the agent of Cameron Brannagan after Blackpool’s unsuccessful bid for the midfielder.

Robinson described the actions of Brannagan’s agent as ‘deceitful’ following a bid from Blackpool for the midfielder.

It was recently reported that Oxford had rejected a £500,000 bid from Blackpool for Brannagan, as the Seasiders look to strengthen their squad in the January window.

Lancashire Live have since reported that the bid was higher than the £500,000 initially quoted with the playmaker being Neil Critchley’s number one target after admitting needing reinforcements in midfield.

But Robinson was frustrated with the bid becoming public knowledge, telling the Oxford Mail: “His agent went straight to Tiger [chairman and owner Sumrith Thanakarnjanasuth] trying to get a deal done, rather than phoning me which he’s meant to do.

“I don’t like people being deceitful and dishonest and trying to manipulate a move secretly, I don’t think that’s right.”

Robinson went onto criticise the agent after the club bidding for Brannagan contacted the club directly, rather going through the agent himself, as he added: “The agent didn’t even know about it. Now the agent wants to get involved and put things out in the media and start putting legs to something.

“You know that this football club sells players to go on to other things, it’s part of who we are. But I don’t like things being done in that way.

“When I got sent the text from the owners that the agent sent behind our back, I don’t think it’s right.”

Brannagan started Oxford’s defeat against Lincoln City on Saturday, before coming off at half-time due to injury.

There are 18 months remaining on Brannagan’s contract with Oxford, securing his future at the Kassam Stadium until the end of next season.

The Verdict

Robinson has every right to be frustrated that the deal became public knowledge. But with speculation being rife in January, it’s bound to be leaked sooner or later.

However, as Robinson pointed out, they’ve sold players in the past who have gone on to play football at a high level, so as a club they clearly have a way of doing things.

As for Brannagan, it seems likely he could depart if a club matches his rumoured seven figure release clause. Oxford have always replaced the players they’ve sold so whilst it will be a blow for the U’s, there should be trust in the club to have someone in the pipeline to replace him.