Manager gives permission for club to make move for West Brom outcast

Trabzonspor boss Eddie Newton has given the green light for the club to go out and sign West Bromwich Albion winger Oliver Burke this summer, as per Karadeniz Gazetesi.

Burke is completely out of favour at the Hawthorns and is likely to depart the club this summer, as Slaven Bilic prepares to reshape and strengthen his squad ahead of a return to the Premier League.

Burke has made only two league starts for West Brom since joining from RB Leipzig in 2017, and he has since endured two loan spells away from the Hawthorns after struggling to break into the team.

Quiz: Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

Last season, he spent time on loan at Celtic, and this season, he has spent the year in Spain on loan with Alaves, and another loan move away is now on the cards for the winger.

According to Karadeniz Gazetesi, Trabzonspor boss Eddie Newton has given the go-ahead as the Turkish club eye up a move for Burke, who could move to Turkey on loan.

With only two years left on his contract at Albion, Burke’s future clearly lies away from the Hawthorns after what has been a torrid time thus far.

The Verdict

To me, another loan move away does not make sense.

Burke simply needs to be playing football week in, week out, but what good does it do him moving to different countries and spending time away on loan?

He needs to find a place to settle and enjoy his football, because whilst he’s at West Brom and on their books, he may feel slightly trapped.