Manager gives green light for club to make transfer move for Nottingham Forest ace

Olympiacos boss Pedro Martins has given the green light for the club to make a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Tiago Silva, as per SDNA.

Silva has recently been linked with a move to Olympiacos, who are owned by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

The Portuguese midfielder signed for Forest from Feirense in the summer, becoming Sabri Lamouchi’s first signing in charge of the Reds and establishing himself as a regular this term.

Silva scored four goals and produced as many assists in 47 appearances for Lamouchi’s side, and became Forest’s first-choice attacking midfielder ahead of club-record signing Joao Carvalho.

The 27-year-old is now said to be wanted by Greek side Olympiacos, with SDNA providing an update on the midfielder’s situation.

The Greek media outlet claim that Pedro Martins is an admirer of Silva, and he has given the “ok” for the club to make a move for his Portuguese compatriot.

Forest have sent the likes of Andreas Bouchalakis and Hillal Soudani to Olympiacos in recent years due to the obvious links between the two clubs, with Marinakis taking over at the City Ground in 2017.

The Verdict

This is a departure that would split Forest fans down the middle.

Silva has seemingly adapted to the Championship really well indeed. He likes the physical side of the game and was a key cog in Forest’s midfield last season.

But his end product was lacking on more than one occasion last season, and his exit could lead to Joao Carvalho stepping up to the plate and making an impact under Lamouchi.