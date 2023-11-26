Highlights Kieran McKenna's success at Ipswich makes him a potential candidate for the England manager position if Gareth Southgate leaves after the European Championship.

The Football Association of Ireland could consider McKenna as a replacement for Stephen Kenny due to his attacking style of play and connection to Ireland.

Ipswich Town is eager to keep McKenna as his departure could jeopardize their promotion push, but the FAI could tempt him with the Ireland manager role if Lee Carsley is not appointed.

Kieran McKenna’s stock is incredibly high at the minute.

The last manager to achieve back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League was Eddie Howe.

Howe is currently managing in the Champions League with Newcastle United, and could easily be considered a candidate to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager should he leave after the European Championship next summer.

But McKenna could follow in his footsteps with Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys are second in the Championship, eight points clear of the chasing pack in the play-off places.

Could Kieran McKenna leave Ipswich Town?

However, a move to the world of international football could also be on the cards for the former Manchester United coach.

The Football Association of Ireland is currently looking for a replacement for Stephen Kenny, which could lead to a situation where McKenna’s loyalty to Ipswich is tested.

Kenny was a popular figure among Irish football fans, but failed to deliver results in crucial qualifying games, and performances were ultimately not good enough to see his contract renewed.

One of the biggest names linked to the role is England U21 manager Lee Carsley, but the FAI can take their time looking for a permanent replacement for Kenny given their next game isn’t until March, and their next competitive fixtures won’t be until

September.

This leaves plenty of time for the Irish football organisation to scout the potential appointment of McKenna, who would be an ideal fit to replace the former manager.

The 37-year-old’s attacking brand of football is exactly what Irish supporters are clamouring for as they look to break the mould from their reputation as a hoof-ball nation, often condescendingly referred to as a British style of play.

McKenna’s own connection to Ireland is also obvious, having grown up in Fermanagh, as well as representing Northern Ireland at an underage level during his playing career.

A big potential downside may be the FAI’s own financial limitations, with Kenny reportedly making €560,000 per year, which is lower than most Championship managers.

Ipswich should have the financial muscle to easily see off any kind of salary demands the FAI may try to compete with.

However, his loyalty may still be tested as the coach may feel this is an opportunity he cannot turn down regardless of money.

How important is Kieran McKenna to Ipswich Town?

McKenna’s departure from Ipswich is something the club’s hierarchy will be extremely keen to avoid.

The manager is incredibly popular, with his impressive style of play earning consistent results that could lead the Suffolk outfit back to the Premier League for the first time in over 20 years.

Losing him now could potentially jeopardise their promotion push, which would be catastrophic both emotionally and financially.

Ipswich should feel relatively calm about the situation regarding Ireland for the moment, but it does have the potential to become a real issue in the near future.

A lot may depend on whether the FAI can capture Carsley from the FA, with the English football association set to try and keep their U21 manager.

If he cannot be appointed, then it would make perfect sense for the FAI to tempt McKenna into taking the role instead.