Manager confirms transfer interest in Preston North End player

Northampton Town manager Keith Curle has stated that it’s up to David Nugent to decide where he wants to play next season.

The Preston North End striker is available for transfer, and the Cobblers seem to be one of the teams that are currently leading the race for the veteran forward.

Nugent has had a career littered with numerous goals all through England’s top divisions, and he even earned a senior England cap.

Now, it appears as though his time at Preston has come to an end, and with Northampton now in League One, they see him as the perfect player to lead the line for their side.

Curle has expressed his hope that Nugent chooses to join Northampton, but knows that the ball is in his court and he may not join the Cobblers.

Speaking to the Northampton Chronicle and Echo, Curle said: “Nothing has been discussed with regards to finances, at the moment it’s purely about David sorting out his affairs at his end and then making the choice in terms of where he sees the next stage of his career going.”

Can you get 100% in this Preston North End quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14 Callum Robinson Aston Villa Birmingham Brighton Coventry

The Verdict

Nugent would be a superb signing for Northampton, and he’d bring experience and quality to a side that would be looking to have a consolidation season in League One.

He still has the ability to find the back of the net at that level, and it’s no surprise at all that Curle is so keen on having him join the club.

It would be a big boost for the Cobblers, especially in this financial predicament, but there’s no reason why Nugent shouldn’t take the offer from Northampton and help them survive in League One.