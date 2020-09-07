Manager confirms transfer interest in Bristol City player with Sunderland linked

Darren Ferguson has confirmed his interest in re-signing Peterborough United midfielder Sammie Szmodics, amid transfer interest from Sunderland.

Szmodics joined Bristol City from Colchester United last summer, on the back of establishing himself as one of the best players in Sky Bet League Two for the U’s.

The 24-year-old has since made only four appearances for the Robins, making only one starting appearance in the Sky Bet Championship.

Szmodics spent the second half of last season on loan with Peterborough United, scoring four goals and producing as many assists in 10 appearances for Posh, as they narrowly missed out on a play-off place.

The midfielder has now returned to Ashton Gate but is seemingly still out of favour under new boss Dean Holden, having been absent from the squad that beat Exeter City in the Carabao Cup on Saturday.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph after Peterborough’s 1-0 defeat to Cheltenham Town, Ferguson confirmed that the club would have “big interest” in re-signing Szmodics if the opportunity arose.

He said: “There is nothing for me to say about Sammie.

“He was here and did well last season and everyone is aware he’s a player who would be of big interest to us if he was available, but nothing has changed as far as I’m concerned.

“I didn’t know anything about him not being in Bristol City’s squad.”

Sunderland have recently been linked with Szmodics, as per Football Insider, whilst Portsmouth have also been linked with a move for the playmaker.

The Verdict

To get Szmodics back at London Road would be a real coup for Peterborough.

He hit the ground running in League One last term and was one of the best players in the division, and he played an excellent role in helping them push for the top-six.

Sunderland and Portsmouth are two big clubs who will be looking to challenge for a promotion spot next season, but if Posh can beat them to his signature, then it would be a statement of intent.