Manager confirms Oxford United interest in former Reading ace

Karl Robinson has confirmed that Oxford United are keeping tabs on former Reading winger Garath McCleary.

McCleary’s eight-year stay at the Madejski Stadium recently came to an end, with the winger falling out of favour under Mark Bowen.

The winger started only twice in the Sky Bet Championship this season, and after making a total of 270 appearances for Reading, he is now on the lookout for a new club.

McCleary, who was born in Oxford, is now attracting interest from League One side Oxford United, with Karl Robinson confirming that the club are keeping tabs on the 33-year-old.

Oxford will be hoping to go one step further in their quest for promotion to the Championship next season, after losing to Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final this term.

McCleary’s experience, then, could be key for Robinson’s men. Speaking to Oxford Mail, Robinson said: “He is a player we’ve spoken about and one that we like.

“He played against us in the practice game and he was very good.

“What you don’t want to do is over-spend in this situation or find a player who can only play 20 games and you’ve maxed your budget out for that position.

“I think if he was willing to move he’d be a player we’d speak about.

“The geographical aspect helps everybody, but I’m sure we won’t be the only team in this area that will try to get his signature.

“He also lives close to Wycombe and that would be a chance for him to stay in the Championship. I’m sure that would be a conversation they’re already having.”

The Verdict

McCleary could be a good signing for Oxford in their bid for promotion to the Championship next season.

He’s 33 years of age, but I feel that he could still cut it in League One and play a key role in their promotion push next season.

He possesses pace and power, and experience of being successful which could help the dressing room thrive in 2020/21.