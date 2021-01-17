Manager confirms MK Dons man is set to join Championship club

MK Dons manager Russell Martin has revealed centre back Richard Keogh is poised to complete a move to an as yet unnamed Championship club imminently.

Keogh joined the Dons on a free transfer last summer, following his high-profile and controversial departure from Derby County late in 2019.

Now however, it seems as though the 34-year-old is about to get another chance to demonstrate his ability in the second-tier of English football.

Speaking after his side’s 3-0 defeat to Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon – in which Keogh was absent from the matchday squad – Martin told MK Dons’ official website: “A Championship club came in for Richard which was unexpected by both us and Richard. We’ve agreed a deal with them and it’s up to him to go and agree things on his end now.

“I have nothing but good things to say about Richard. I love him as a guy and he’s been great for us.

“He didn’t search for this move but he wanted to take this opportunity so expressed his desire to leave. We have to emphatic – players are human beings.”

Indeed, it seems Martin is pleased with the deal Dons will be getting for Keogh from a financial perspective, as he went on to add: “In the cold light of day, though, if you saw the deal, for someone of his age, you would say it’s brilliant business. But, it’s only good business if we can replace him.

“We have to make sure we reinvest that into more players who can come in and produce for us. We’ve had a lot of discussions about that over the last 24 hours.”

In total, Keogh has made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Dons, who currently sit 16th in the League One table, four points clear of the relegation zone.

The Verdict

This does feel like a rather surprising revelation to make.

Despite the experience he has, you wouldn’t really have put Keogh down as an obvious target for a Championship club, in part due to the fact he does look to be at the latter stages of his career.

The nature of his departure from Derby also means the will be plenty of focus on this deal, and it will be interesting to see both where he might end up, and the reaction of the fanbase at whichever club that is.