Manager confirms interest in signing Millwall player for 2021/22 season

Gary Rowett has proven that there is a pathway for young players at Millwall in his plans, with the likes of Billy Mitchell coming through the academy and into the senior ranks this season.

And one youngster who will be hoping to get a chance in the 2021/22 campaign is striker Isaac Olaofe, who has made a real impression in the National League.

The 21-year-old actually started the campaign on loan at Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone, but after just two substitute appearances the deal was terminated and Olaofe went back to Sutton United, who he played five games for last season.

He’s gotten almost a full season under his belt though and has been a part of the U’s promotion to the Football League, scoring 15 goals along the way.

That kind of form may cause Rowett to take a look at the youngster in pre-season, and if he feels as though the striker needs more development then one club have already thrown their hat into the ring to take him.

Unsurprisingly it’s Sutton United boss Matt Gray who has confirmed his interest in Olaofe as he looks to keep his squad together for their first ever season in the EFL.

The Verdict

Considering Rowett struggled to get goals out of all of his strikers last season, giving Olaofe a go in pre-season would be a sensible idea.

He clearly knows where the back of the net is and a full season in the fifth tier of English football will have done him the world of good.

It may turn out though that the 21-year-old still isn’t ready to make an impact at Championship level – and if that’s the case then it could be a huge pick-up for Sutton next season as they embark on their first EFL journey.