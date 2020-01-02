Manager confirms his side’s interest in recruiting Manchester City player

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate has admitted that he is open to signing Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts on loan during the January transfer window.

Roberts is currently on a season-long loan with Premier League side Norwich City, but has so far struggled to make much of an impact for the Canaries, featuring just four times in all competitions for Daniel Farke’s side in the current campaign.

That has led to reports that Roberts could be set to have his loan spell at Carrow Road cut short, in favour of a move to Middlesbrough for the rest of the season and while that has yet to be officially confirmed, it does seem as though it would be something Woodgate is interested in.

Speaking about the possibility of a deal for Roberts after his side’s 2-0 win at Preston on New Year’s Day, Woodgate told the Teesside Gazette: “He’s a very good player, a very very talented player.

“Let’s see if we can get something done, nothing is done yet. If it does, we’ll let you know. He’s a player I like.”

Woodgate was also asked if he any indication as to whether Roberts will see his loan spell with Norwich cut short in the immediate future, with the ‘Boro boss responding by saying: “Let’s wait and see. I don’t want to say anything on it at the minute, it’s a long way to go.

“He’s a player I like.”

Roberts has made just three appearances for parent club Manchester City since joining from Fulham for a reported £12million in the summer of 2015, having also spent time out on loan with Celtic and Girona since that move.

The Verdict

You can certainly understand Woodgate’s interest in Roberts here.

When you look at the level he has played at for the likes of Celtic – and to an admittedly lesser extent – Manchester City, you do feel as though he would be more than capable of making an impact for ‘Boro in the second half of the campaign.

Having found themselves struggling on numbers at times this season due to injury problems, you also feel it is important to any chance of continuing their recent good form that ‘Boro do recruit in January, and Roberts is evidently someone who looks as though he could help them to do that.