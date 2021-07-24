Manager comments on potential transfer for Stoke City man

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill says he does not expect Stoke City striker Sam Vokes to join his club this summer.

Vokes looks as though he could be on his way out of Stoke this summer, having fallen down the pecking order at the Bet365 Stadium recently.

That had seen Shrewsbury linked with a loan move for the 31-year-old earlier this summer, as they look to put together a side capable of competing for promotion in League One next season.

Now however, it seems as though such a deal to bring the striker to Shropshire is unlikely to happen in the coming weeks, even if Vokes is to move on from the Potters.

Asked whether he could discuss the situation surrounding Vokes, Shrewsbury boss Cotterill was quoted by The Shropshire Star as saying: “No I can’t. I know Sam, but I think Sam will be going somewhere else.”

Since joining Stoke from Burnley in 2019, Vokes has scored 12 goals in 86 appearances in all competitions for the Potters.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Vokes’ contract with Stoke, securing his future at the club until the end of next season.

The Verdict

This may be something of a disappointment for Shrewsbury.

It did seem as though the League One side had been keen on a move for Vokes, and his experience in the top two tiers of English football would have been useful for them next season.

Indeed, Vokes’ profile would have been another statement of intent from Shrewsbury, after some eye-catching signings already this summer.

However, there are plenty of other options out there for Shrewsbury to target here, some of whom may have been more prolific than Vokes for their respective clubs in recent times.