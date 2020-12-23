Manager assesses prospect of reunion with Bristol City man

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has seemingly left the door open for a return to the club for Bristol City winger Marley Watkins in the January transfer window.

Watkins joined Aberdeen on loan from Bristol City until the turn of the year back in the summer, and made nine league appearances for the club, scoring two goals and providing one assist in that time.

However, the 30-year-old has since returned to Bristol City for treatment on an injury, although it seems McInnes is not yet closing the door on a return to Pittodrie for Watkins, despite the fact he still has some way to go in his recovery.

Speaking to The Daily Record about the prospect of a move to bring Watkins back to Scotland in January, McInnes simply said: “I think Marley probably won’t be fit until February. Never say never.”

Aberdeen are currently third in the Scottish Premiership table, with 34 points from 17 games so far this season.

As things stand, there are just over six months remaining on Watkins’ contract with Bristol City, meaning he could be free to leave the club for nothing at the end of this season.

The Verdict

It would seem to make sense for Aberdeen to try and bring Watkins back to the club in January.

The winger did have something of an impact there, and it is hard to see him forcing his way back into the first-team picture at Bristol City even after he recovers.

As a result, more regular senior football at Aberdeen could suit him, particularly considering he is going to want to impress to earn a new deal, either with Bristol City or elsewhere, when his current contract expires in the summer.