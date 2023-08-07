Highlights Manchester United would prefer to sell Brandon Williams rather than loan him out again.

Leeds United are interested in Williams.

The transfer stance of Man United could be a boost for Leeds, but the price for Williams' signature may be a determining factor in their ability to afford him.

Manchester United would rather sell left-back Brandon Williams than loan him out again, according to Ben Jacobs who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The full-back has played for United a decent number of times - but has always found his game time limited at Old Trafford and was even sent out on loan to Norwich City during the summer of 2021.

Although he was unable to stop the Canaries from being relegated straight back to the Championship, he was able to get a decent amount of game time under his belt, although he hasn't played regularly since then.

Considering Erik ten Hag has the likes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia at his disposal as options on the left-hand side as well as Alvaro Fernandez, who has returned from his temporary spell at Preston North End, he may not secure many first-team appearances once again during the upcoming Premier League campaign.

His contract at Old Trafford expires next year but with United having the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months if they wish to, he effectively has two years remaining on his contract.

With this, the Red Devils may be keen to sell him now so they can generate as much money for his signature and balance the books following the arrival of Rasmus Hojlund.

Leeds United's interest in Brandon Williams

Miguel Delaney reported last week that Williams is on the Whites' radar, with Daniel Farke's side considering a move for him.

The West Yorkshire do have the likes of Junior Firpo and Leo Hjelde at their disposal on the left-hand side, with the latter starting against Cardiff City yesterday afternoon.

But both have been linked with moves away from Elland Road this summer and this is why the Whites may be keen to keep tabs on potential replacements for the duo.

What is Manchester United's transfer stance on Brandon Williams?

Not only did reporter Jacobs confirm Leeds' interest in the left-back - but he also gave an update on United' stance on Williams.

He said: "Leeds' interest is genuine and Manchester United's desire is to sell Williams rather than send him out on a loan deal.

"It's been difficult for Williams because he's only 22 still and hasn't had any significant opportunities to make an impression on Erik ten Hag.

"That was partly due to an injury at the beginning of last season, and now there's just too many left-backs, so there's clearly no pathway for Williams."

Is Manchester United's stance on Brandon Williams a boost for Leeds?

This very much depends on how much United are going to charge the Whites for Williams' signature.

Considering they are in a reasonably strong negotiating position, it wouldn't be a surprised if the Red Devils try and charge a sizeable fee for the player.

That's not ideal for a Leeds side that are reportedly targeting the likes of Nat Phillips and Gustavo Hamer.

Phillips could cost around £10m and Hamer may only depart Coventry City if a £12m bid is launched, so the Whites may not be able to afford the left-back if they get deals over the line for a couple of their other targets.

If a loan deal could be struck though, that could be affordable for the Whites.