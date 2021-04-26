Man Utd’s James Garner sends message to Watford in wake of promotion

Watford sealed automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking on Saturday, as the Hornets beat Millwall by a goal to nil at Vicarage Road.

It has been a wonderful campaign for the Hornets, who were relegated from the Premier League after a turbulent 2019/20 season.

Xisco Munoz has worked wonders since taking over from Vladimir Ivic in December, winning 17 out of 25 games in charge of the club.

Things seemed to have changed a great deal since Xisco took over, despite what was a largely positive first half of the season.

James Garner spent the first half of the season on loan at Watford from Manchester United, making 21 appearances for the club and chipping in with one assist.

The 20-year-old was recalled by United in January, though, and was sent on loan to Nottingham Forest with a view to him getting more game time under his belt.

Although his time at Watford may not have been what he was looking for on a personal level, Garner has sent a kind message to the Hornets after sealing promotion.

Congratulations to everyone at @WatfordFC on your return back to the premier league, well deserved 👍🏻 https://t.co/IIXtJZJdKW — James Garner (@jgarnerr96) April 25, 2021

The Verdict

It’s a classy message from Garner, and even though his season never really kicked off at Watford, he’s been excellent for Nottingham Forest.

It will be interesting to see how United play it next season, as I personally think he’s not ready for regular Premier League football just yet.

But Watford have played a part in his development as much as Forest have, and they deserve credit.