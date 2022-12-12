Man Utd’s Hannibal Mejbri outlines bold Championship target for Birmingham City amid current loan spell

Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri, currently on loan at Birmingham City is targeting big things with the Blues come the end of the season.

Indeed, the exciting midfielder has said he is eyeing a place in the top six and the play-offs come the end of the Championship campaign.

Mejbri recently travelled to the World Cup in Qatar with the Tunisia squad, featuring just once for his nation.

The 19-year-old, though, is excited to be back at St Andrews where he has impressed so far this campaign, featuring 16 times in the Championship.

“I didn’t play a lot in the World Cup so I was happy to come back here and get some minutes and show what I can do,” Mejbri said, via BirminghamLive.

“For the rest of the season I want to go to the top six for the play-offs and I think that’s the objective of all the clubs and all the fans.

“We think about this but we need to think as well about the small details and get better as a team.

“I came here for the season. We [Man Utd] speak after every game – and for the moment nothing. I am enjoying playing for this club, I enjoy the fans, now we just need to work on the small details to be a better team.

“We are strong defensively and now we have to work on small details to be better offensively. My only objective at the moment with Birmingham is the top six, the rest will come after the holiday.”

Birmingham City currently sit 14th in the Championship after Saturday’s 0-0 draw away at Blackpool.

The Blues are, however, just five points behind Preston North End and the top six at present.

The Verdict

You can tell Hannibal Mejbri is really enjoying his football at Birmingham City this season.

Under John Eustace, there seems to be a real feel-good factor surrounding the club at present and clearly Hannibal is a player benefiting from that.

If you’d have said at the start of the season that Blues players were talking about play-off finishes come December, not many would have believed you.

But, the club deserve huge credit for crushing many people’s pre-season expectations on where they would finish and continuing to pick up good results.