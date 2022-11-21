Man Utd’s Hannibal Mejbri opens up on John Eustace relationship at Birmingham City

Hannibal Mejbri has credited John Eustace with helping him improve his game during his time with Birmingham City so far.

The Manchester United player is currently preparing to play a role in Tunisia’s World Cup campaign having been called up to his national side for the tournament.

Ahead of the team’s opening game this week, the midfielder has highlighted the work he has done while out on loan at St. Andrew’s to help improve his suitability to English football.

He believes that Eustace has played a key role in helping him to work on his positional discipline as he adapts to the physicality of the Championship.

The 19-year old revealed that he is in constant discussions with his current club manager as he seeks to develop his game.

“I have [Tunisia manager Jalel Kadri’s] confidence, I have the confidence of all the staff in Tunisia and hopefully I can get more minutes and show what I can do here,” said Hannibal, via The Athletic.

“Everyone told me the Championship is physical, and as you can see I am not the biggest guy, but I can manage to win some duels and win some fouls. It is hard, but I will get used to it.

“I am working on discipline.

“Being good in my position, not doing too much, not opening too many gaps. With the coach we work on this, he explains it to me well — sometimes slowly, for the English, and it’s good. We talk a lot.”

Hannibal has 10 international caps to his name already, with expectations set that he will play a significant role for his country in Qatar.

The midfielder has appeared 15 times in the Championship so far this season, with Birmingham City currently 13th in the table.

Hannibal has two assists to his name from eight starts as he looks to cement himself as a key figure for the Blues in the second half of the campaign.

The Verdict

Hannibal has emerged as a bright prospect with his performances for Birmingham.

It comes as no surprise that he has earned the trust of his Tunisian manager having become a consistent starter in the team of late.

Tunisia are not expected to perform any big shocks in Qatar, but the experience will still be vital for Hannibal given his age and the stage he will get to perform on.

It could prove beneficial for Birmingham for Hannibal to go out to the World Cup, as it will only help him in his development as a player.