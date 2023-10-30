The EFL Cup returns with the fourth round of this year’s edition this midweek.

A repeat of last season’s final awaits us on Wednesday night when Old Trafford plays host to Manchester United against Newcastle United.

The Red Devils have remarkably been picked to host a 12th consecutive domestic home tie, which is a new record at a statistical likelihood of 4,069/1 to ever happen.

Erik ten Hag’s side earned victory at Wembley when these two sides met last February, which was their sixth triumph in the competition.

The Magpies will be hoping to exert some level of revenge this week and come into the game in much better form.

Man United suffered a humiliating 3-0 home loss on Sunday to rivals Man City, leaving them eighth in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe’s side is sixth, two points above of Man United.

Newcastle have yet to win the EFL Cup in their history, so will be looking to earn a big win over the holders to take a big step towards a potential first triumph.

Man United progressed to this stage with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in September, while Newcastle knocked out Manchester City with a 1-0 win at St. James’ Park, with Alexander Isak’s goal separating the sides.

What is the latest team news for Man United v Newcastle United?

Manchester United are struggling with injuries throughout the defence in the lead-up to this clash.

Lisandro Martinez is not expected back until later this year, with Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan Bissaka, and Tyrell Malacia also set to be absent.

Sergio Reguilon and Raphael Varane were left on the bench to face City, with their fitness yet to be determined.

Elsewhere, in midfield, Casemiro may make a return to the team after missing the defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday through injury.

Meanwhile, Howe has injury issues of his own to deal with.

Isak and Jacob Murphy will also be unavailable having picked up injuries in last week's 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, and Elliot Anderson will also be absent due to injury.

Sandro Tonali began his 10-month ban from football by missing Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Wolves, so will be absent on Wednesday night.

How to watch Man United v Newcastle?

Wednesday night’s clash was picked for TV by broadcaster Sky Sports, with coverage beginning on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

This will also be available on Now TV for anyone with the Sports pass.

Highlights of the game will also be posted to YouTube shortly after the conclusion of the game, which will go to penalties after 90 minutes if the scores are level.

The winner will progress to the quarter-finals, which will take place on 19/20 December.

Are there tickets available for Man United v Newcastle?

Tickets are available for Manchester United members to purchase from the club website.

However, Newcastle have sold out their allocation of away tickets for this clash.

What time does Man United v Newcastle kick-off?

The game gets underway at 8:15pm on Wednesday night.

That means team news will be available at 7:15pm.