There is no truth in reports linking Hull City to a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

This is according to Hull Live, who have also highlighted the fact that the Tigers have an adequate number of goalkeeping options at the MKM Stadium.

Hull have a decent number of options in a number of areas, but that hasn't paid dividends for them this season, with former boss Tim Walter struggling massively and caretaker boss Andy Dawson unable to turn things around during his very short time at the helm.

It will now fall to Ruben Selles to get the Tigers back on track, but he may need the January window to put his stamp on the East Yorkshire side, as he looks to implement his style of play.

Hull City stance clarified on Altay Bayindir amid recent transfer reports

Bayindir had been linked with a switch to the Tigers by Turkish outlet Fotospor.

But Hull Live believes there's no truth in these reports, with the Championship club already having a decent number of options in this department.

Carl Rushworth may have picked up an ankle injury that will keep him out until at least the start of the New Year, but others can step up, including current starting goalkeeper Ivor Pandur, who has played fairly well this season despite some poor results on the pitch for the club.

Ivor Pandur's 2024/25 campaign at Hull City (Source: Sofascore) [League games only] Appearances 19 Average Sofascore rating 7.06 Goals prevented -0.88 Clean sheets 1 (Figures correct as of December 9th, 2024)

Anthony Racioppi also has some valuable experience under his belt from his time at Young Boys - and Thimothée Lo-Tutala could be ready to step up following his loan spell at Doncaster Rovers last season.

Harvey Cartwright is another potential option to be called up, so Man United's Bayindir is unlikely to be needed by the Tigers, even though he's clearly a talented stopper who could benefit from a move away from Old Trafford to win more game time.

Hull City will have other priorities for the January transfer window than a goalkeeper

Selles probably needs to focus on his outfield players, considering those are the ones who will probably determine how his reign unfolds.

It took him time to get things right at Reading - and he will need both time and a transfer window to put his stamp on the Tigers.

Selles often substituted his full-backs at the Select Car Leasing Stadium - and they formed an important part of his team - so he may be looking to invest in that area in January.

And if he doesn't deploy his 4-2-2-2 system, a formation that didn't work in Berkshire, he will need strikers who are capable of playing up top on their own.

One thing he didn't have in Berkshire was a lot of depth, so recruiting players in January who can fill certain areas will be important - his goalkeeping department is already adequately stocked though.